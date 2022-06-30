Rainicorn (RAINI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,621.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $41,621.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00652229 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00079163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015969 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

