Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 73.3% in June

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.64.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

