Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Shares Down 0.7%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 7,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 30,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.
About Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.
