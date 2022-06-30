Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Shares Down 0.7%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 7,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 30,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 102,319 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

