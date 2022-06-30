RealFevr (FEVR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $15,021.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00191992 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.01456596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00077587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015814 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

