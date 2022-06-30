Refined Wealth Management Has $8.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Refined Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

