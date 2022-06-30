Refined Wealth Management Sells 16,753 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Refined Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 3.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 564,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,298,000 after buying an additional 128,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

