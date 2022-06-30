Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Regis Resources to a sell rating and set a $1.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Regis Resources to a sell rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.