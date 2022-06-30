Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 1,171,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,610. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.