Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 1,171,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,610. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

