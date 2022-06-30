Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.07

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 5163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $50,808,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 249,861 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

