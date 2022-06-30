Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 109,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTOKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.50.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.