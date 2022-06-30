Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,049,881 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,881 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $72,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of F opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.