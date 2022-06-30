Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 373 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $55,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 242,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

