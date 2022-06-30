Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 10,108 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of American Express worth $106,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average is $172.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

