Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $115,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

