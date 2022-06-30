Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,967 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $130,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

AMAT stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

