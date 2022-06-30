Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 530 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,178 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $69,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

