Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of RVLV opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

