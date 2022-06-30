Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

