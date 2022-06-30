Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($198.94) to €251.00 ($267.02) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($224.47) to €213.00 ($226.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4849 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.