Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,835.38 ($71.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.88), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,201.69).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,993 ($61.26) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a market capitalization of £80.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,495.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,525.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

