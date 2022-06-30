Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,329.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.60 million and $2,329.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00045337 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

