Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $371.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Rite Aid by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 183,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rite Aid by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 86,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

