Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 1,149,501 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,501 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $59,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $5,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 866.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 14,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Squarespace Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.