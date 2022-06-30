Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,472 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $153,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $200,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.67.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.51. 5,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

