Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $254.27 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $254,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $140,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 434,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $38,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

