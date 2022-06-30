Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $32.65 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Middleby stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,365. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

