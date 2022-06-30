Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $39.38 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of CMC Materials worth $39,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $175.31. 8,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.