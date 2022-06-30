Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $44.09 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Watsco worth $44,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.17.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,845. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

