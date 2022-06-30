Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $57 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,436 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Floor & Decor worth $57,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

