Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $88.57 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $88,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.57. 55,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,429. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.69 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.35.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

