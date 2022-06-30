Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Chemed worth $54,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE traded down $7.70 on Thursday, hitting $469.87. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.47. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

