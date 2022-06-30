Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,164 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 5.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $71,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

