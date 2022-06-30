RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 3,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.