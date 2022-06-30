Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rocket Companies comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,931,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,368.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 778,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,889. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

