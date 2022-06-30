Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Up 3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 31,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,068,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Specifically, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,174,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 778,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

