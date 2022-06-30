ROCKI One Day Volume Reaches $51,390.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $216,238.59 and $51,390.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00191992 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.01456596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00077587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015814 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

