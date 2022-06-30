Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 9.5%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 675,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 842,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

RKLY has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

