Roger D. Dansey Sells 34,635 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.94. 1,232,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,163. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.