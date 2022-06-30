ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.45

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and traded as low as $36.77. ROHM shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 11,785 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

