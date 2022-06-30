Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,143. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $44,869.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,291 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

