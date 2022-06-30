Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

Roscan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.