Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)
