Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.62

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 9760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $671.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.04.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

