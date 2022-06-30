Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.47

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 60354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.