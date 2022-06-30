Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.47

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 60354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Featured Stories
