RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.51 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $57.51 million and $10,046.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $18,857.08 or 0.99682298 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

