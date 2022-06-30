Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.61

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 1703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 31,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Ryanair by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 108,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

