Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.61

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 1703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.37.
About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.