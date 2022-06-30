Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYHTY remained flat at $$28.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ryman Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

