Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYHTY remained flat at $$28.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ryman Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Ryman Healthcare (Get Rating)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

