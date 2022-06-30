SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Tops $236.23 on Exchanges

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00190596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00564640 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00079494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015795 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

