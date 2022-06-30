Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.03

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

