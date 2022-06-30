Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

