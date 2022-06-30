Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.92

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 166954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

